Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'

'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 25, 2024 20:32 IST
Dhruv Jurel celebrates on reaching a half century

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates on reaching a half century. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Cinema

India's wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel, on Sunday, celebrated with a salute on completing his half-century on Day 3 of the 4th Test in Ranchi.

 

Dhruv Jurel (90) led a spirited rearguard action to rescue India, who posted 307 all out in reply to England's first innings 353. He combined in a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep (28) and smashed four sixes and six fours in his knock but fell short of a hundred when Tom Hartley (3-68) bowled him.

Jurel said the salute celebration was dedicated to his father, a Kargil war veteran.

'My father indirectly told me yesterday 'ek salute to dikha de (show me the salute once)'. He was a Kargil war veteran so my celebration was for him,' PTI quoted Jurel as saying.

Jurel's superb knock didn't go unnoticed as the cricketing fraternity joined in to congratulate him on a fighting innings that breathed life into India's fortunes in the Test.

Wasim Jaffer tweet

Bishop, Pathan 

Sehwag

REDIFF CRICKET
