Liverpool FC 'devastated' over Jota's death

IMAGE: The 28-year-old joined Liverpool FC in 2020. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Liverpool Football Club said it was devastated by the death of its player Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club wrote on social media on Thursday.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."