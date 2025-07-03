Former India hockey player Bimal Lakra hospitalised

IMAGE: Bimal Lakra during the Champions Trophy hockey match on August 19, 2003. Photograph: Paul Vreeker PVR/Reuters

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday visited former international hockey player Bimal Lakra, who is undergoing treatment at a Ranchi hospital, an official said.

The governor visited the hospital and talked to the attending doctors regarding the progress of Lakra's treatment and wished him a speedy recovery, according to an official statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

"Lakra brought laurels to the nation as well as the state in the field of hockey. The entire state is concerned about his health and praying for his quick recovery," Gangwar said.

Forty-five-year-old Lakra was found unconscious at a farm near his paternal house in Simdega district on June 30. He was referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital where a CT scan was done, in which a blood clot was spotted in the head, PTI quoted a government statement.

Thereafter, he was referred to a private hospital in Ranchi.

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, had on Tuesday, posted on his X handle about the ill-health of his former teammate.

'My friend and teammate in the Indian Hockey team Bimal Lakra is in Hospital in Ranchi in a very serious condition. He served the nation for many years. Lakra, a winner of 2001 Junior Hockey World Cup, a silver medallist at the 2002 Asian Games and was also part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2003 Asia Cup. Hope the Govt. takes care of him now. He has no job at the moment.'

'Very good update by Bholenath ji of @TheHockeyIndia and Govt. Of Jharkhand. Thankfully Bimal Lakra seems to be getting the best treatment and support,' Rasquinha later tweeted.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday directed Health Minister Irfan Ansari to ensure all medical facilities to Lakra.

He also assured Lakra's family that no slackness in treatment would be allowed.

The health minister said he is personally monitoring the health of Lakra.

"Today, I visited the hospital and thoroughly reviewed his condition. I gathered detailed information about every aspect of his treatment from the medical team, and gave clear instructions to ensure no negligence occurs," Ansari said in a press statement.

Ansari further added that he met with Lakra's family members and assured them that his condition is now stable.

"According to the doctors, there is no need for surgery at present," he said.