News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Legends praise Harmanpreet's team as 'Best in the World'

Legends praise Harmanpreet's team as 'Best in the World'

Source: PTI
September 28, 2024 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Impression that Indian hockey team concedes late goals has changed: Zafar Iqbal

Team India players

IMAGE: Legendary Indian hockey captain Zafar Iqbal hopes for a resurgence of the sport's popularity in India following the team's recent Olympic success. Photograph: ANI Photo

The general impression that the Indian hockey team concedes late goals has changed with its second successive Olympic bronze medal and the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is one of the best in the world in all aspects, feels the legendary Zafar Iqbal.

Iqbal, a gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and captain of the 1982 Asian Games silver-winning Indian team, is hoping for an uptick in the game's profile in the country after the bronze medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

"The general impression before was that India is a team that concedes goals late in games but that has changed now, we are one of the best teams in the world in all aspects," Iqbal said in a Hockey India release.

 

"Back in our era, hockey had an immense following. Events like the Nehru Gold Cup, Asian Games and other international matches drew a lot of supporters and palpable excitement always followed the huge stadiums we played in."

Talking about the India vs Germany matches to be played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on October 23 and 24, he said, "Germany is a tough team, we beat them in the Tokyo Olympics to win bronze medal and lost to them recently in semifinals in Paris, so I'm sure the Indians will be rooting for us to get one over them.

"The facilities are top notch and I am sure the game will be filled with riveting action. And, I would like to take this opportunity to invite hockey fans to turn up in numbers to support our team."

Another hockey legend Harbinder Singh is also upbeat about the return of big matches in the national capital.

"1972 was the last time I played hockey in Delhi for the national team. I remember Shivaji Stadium was filled to the brim and fans were on their feet cheering for us.

"I believe a lot of fans will turn up to cheer for India and Germany as well. They will be witnessing a high-level international match after a decade after all," said Singh, gold winner at 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold, and bronze medallist at 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Games.

With the matches against Olympic silver winners Germany, international hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was during the Hockey World League Final Men's Round 4 in January 2014

Last year, Chennai hosted the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, while Ranchi organised the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier.

In November, Rajgir, a city in Bihar, will host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

"High-profile matches should be hosted at various venues across the country, giving a chance for people from all regions to witness the team live in action and grow the following for the sport, in addition to keeping our players sharp for important international tournaments," said Singh. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley
Kamindu Mendis Joins Bradman, Headley
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
'Virat Kohli Is The Champion, The King'
National Hero Neeraj Chopra Returns to India
National Hero Neeraj Chopra Returns to India
No-confidence motion against AITA chief Jain withdrawn
No-confidence motion against AITA chief Jain withdrawn
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident
Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man
Dehradun tense as Muslim girl found with Hindu man
Are These India's Peaceful Places?
Are These India's Peaceful Places?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rain: What India's Players Are Up To

Rain: What India's Players Are Up To

Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident

Mumbai's batting star Musheer injured in road accident

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances