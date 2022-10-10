News
Legend Ronaldo reaches another landmark

October 10, 2022
Ronaldo is now 10 goals ahead of Lionel Messi.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th goal came when he netted Manchester United's second goal to put his team 2-1 up against Everton during their Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

 

The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.

It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager. He is now 10 club goals ahead of his once great rival Lionel Messi.

It was Ronaldo's 144th goal for United across two spells at the club, added to five for Sporting, 450 for Real Madrid and 101 for Juventus.

Source: REUTERS
