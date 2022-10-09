News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bayern's Davies suffers skull contusion

Bayern's Davies suffers skull contusion

October 09, 2022 21:54 IST
Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has suffered a skull contusion after he was kicked in the head during Saturday's draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.

 

Towards the end of the first half, Davies, 21, was challenging Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the ball when his head came into contact with the English midfielder's raised boot.

Davies, a Canada international and a key member of the national team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, was withdrawn at halftime.

Bayern did not give a timeline on his return to action but said he was "doing well under the circumstances" and sat out of training on Sunday.

The 2-2 draw left both teams on 16 points with Bayern third and Dortmund fourth in the standings.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
