ISL: Champs Hyderabad FC held by Mumbai in goal fest

IMAGE: Hyderabad FC's Joao Vitor celebrates with teammates after scoring against Mumbai City FC in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: Hyderabad FC/Twitter

Defending champions Hyderabad FC played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mumbai City FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League season in Pune on Sunday.

Hyderabad’s Joao Vitor (45th minute, penalty and 76th minute) and Halicharan Narzary (51st) found the net for Hyderabad. Mumbai City benefitted from Hyderabad defender Chinglensana Singh's 23rd minute own goal before Greg Stewart (68th) and Alberto Noguera (85th) scored a goal each to level the match.

Hyderabad played their opening home match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune due to the ongoing renovation on the pitch at their home ground, the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad.