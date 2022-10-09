News
Gustav Iden wins his first Ironman in Hawaii

October 09, 2022 17:56 IST
Gustav Eden celebrates winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Hawaii

IMAGE: Gustav Eden celebrates winning the Ironman World Championship triathlon 2022 in Hawaii. Photographs: Ironman Triathlon/Twitter

Gustav Iden won his first Ironman World Championship triathlon in Hawaii on Saturday. He set a course record time, also becoming the second straight Norwegian to win the men's event.

Iden produced strong performances in the swim and cycle sections, before clocking 2:36:15 on the run to chase down France's Sam Laidlow and clinch victory with a time of 7:40:24 on the Big Island

 

Laidlow finished second and Iden's compatriot Kristian Blummenfelt, who won in 2021, claimed third place

"That was so freaking hard," said Iden, twice winner of the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

"The last 10 km, I worried about the legend of the island killing me. Everything was going pretty smooth, up until I caught Sam. Then when I passed him, the island tried to put me down. I'm so proud of Sam and Kristian - even though Kristian should've come second."

Gustav Ides total race time and time set for each section.

American Chelsea Sodaro, stormed to victory in the women's event on Thursday, 18 months after giving birth to her daughter.

The Ironman comprises a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.

The race was first held in 1978, to settle a friendly argument, about who was the fittest among Hawaiian endurance athletes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
