News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lazio's Immobile under observation after car crash

Lazio's Immobile under observation after car crash

April 16, 2023 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who has 10 Serie A goals this season, scored in scored in his club's 3-0 win at Spezia

IMAGE: Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who has 10 Serie A goals this season, scored in scored in his club's 3-0 win at Spezia. Photograph: SS Lazio/Twitter

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile is under observation in hospital after he fractured his rib and hurt his back in a car crash in Rome, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

 

Italian media reported Immobile, who scored in Lazio's 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday, was involved in an accident after the Italy international's car collided with a tram in Rome.

"Earlier today, following a car accident, footballer Ciro Immobile suffered a spinal distortion injury and a compound fracture of the right XI rib," Lazio said in a statement.

"The condition is currently good. The footballer remains under observation in the emergency medicine department... of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic in Rome."

Sky Sport Italy said Immobile was travelling with his two daughters in the car, with the 33-year-old forward telling police that the tram allegedly ran a red light.

Seven others, including tram passengers, were also taken to hospital for checks.

Immobile has scored 10 Serie A goals this season to guide Lazio to second in the standings behind leaders Napoli.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Where's Glam Mary Off To?
Where's Glam Mary Off To?
SEE: Kohli Leaves Ponting Jr Starstruck
SEE: Kohli Leaves Ponting Jr Starstruck
PIX: Haaland helps Manchester City close in on Arsenal
PIX: Haaland helps Manchester City close in on Arsenal
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
Atiq killers wanted fame, sure of 'getting benefits'
Retired HC judge to head panel probing Atiq's killing
Retired HC judge to head panel probing Atiq's killing
Atiq admitted to having links with ISI, Lashkar: Cops
Atiq admitted to having links with ISI, Lashkar: Cops
Rahul addresses rally in Karnataka; targets Adani, PM
Rahul addresses rally in Karnataka; targets Adani, PM

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase

How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase

SEE: Dhanashree Grooves To Laung Gawacha

SEE: Dhanashree Grooves To Laung Gawacha

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances