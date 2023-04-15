News
Kohli Leaves Ponting Jr Starstruck

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 15, 2023 12:56 IST
Ricky Ponting

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli met DC Head Coach Ricky Ponting.

Their meeting had another special person joining too -- Fletcher William Ponting, the Australian cricket great's son.

 

In a video, posted by Delhi Capitals on social media, Fletcher, 8, seems both shy and star-struck as Kohli speaks to his dad. Punter prods Fletch to greet Kohli at the start of the video.

Fletch is Punter and wife Rianna's only son; they have two older daughters -- Emmy Charlotte 15, and Matisse Ellie, 11.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

