Photograph: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Dancer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma makes a comeback with a new dance video, featuring her grooving to Nucleya's version of Laung Gawacha.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, dressed in a black crop top and shorts, delivers a delightful performance after undergoing knee surgery last year.

'Working on strength and celebration,' the video caption reads.