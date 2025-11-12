Lakshya advances in Japan

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen had an easy outing against Japan's Koki Watanabe. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India's Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the men's singles event at the Kumamoto Masters Japan badminton tournament after registering a straight game win over Koki Watanabe in Kumamoto, Japan, on Wednesday.

Sen, seeded seventh here, took just 39 minutes to breeze past his World No.26 Japanese opponent 21-12, 21-16.

The World No.15 Sen will next be up against the winner of the match between Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh and Victor Lai of Canada.

But it was end of the road for Sen's compatriot Kiran George, who lost 20-22, 10-21 to Malaysia's Jing Hong Kok.

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also made a first round exit but not without putting up a fight. The Indians lost 12-21, 21-19, 20-22 to the American combination of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be up against Malaysia's Jun Hao Leong, Ayush Shetty will face fourth seed Kodai Naraoka, while Tharun Mannepalli will take on Korea's Hyeok Jin Jeon.