Property dispute behind firing at Naseem Shah's home

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is set to play the SL ODIs despite the firing at his ancestral home. Photograph: PCB/X

The firing incident at the ancestral home of Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah has been attributed to a possible dispute over property by police probing the attack that has caused a furore in the region.

Unknown assailants fired at the gate of Naseem's ancestral home in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa though the bowler decided to stay with the team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday as nobody was harmed in the incident.

Taimur Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) in Lower Dir, said that initial investigations indicated at property dispute or regional enmity.

"It could be the result of the overall security environment in the area," Khan said.

He said he had met with Naseem's father and other relatives and formed a team to investigate the incident and additional security was also provided at the cricketer's residence.

He added that the attackers fired shots at the entrance of the Hujra (guest space) next to the family home in Lower Dir.

Many of the national team players come from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Northern areas security forces are fighting terror attacks frequently.

The northern areas are also known for tribal feuds.

The three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi will be followed by a T20I tri-series, which features Zimbabwe as the third team.