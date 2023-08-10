News
Tottenham's Kane set for Bayern move?

August 10, 2023 16:17 IST
Tottenham Hotspur accept Bayern's offer for striker Kane

The Athletic said it was now up to Harry Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept Bayern Munich's offer

IMAGE: The Athletic said it was now up to Harry Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept Bayern Munich's offer. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to the Athletic website.

Bayern, who did not comment on the report, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

 

The Athletic said it was now up to Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept the German club's offer.

Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
