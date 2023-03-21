News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Mbappe named France captain

Mbappe named France captain

Last updated on: March 21, 2023 12:34 IST
IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe, 24, played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain to succeed Hugo Lloris, French media reported on Monday.

 

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Mbappe had accepted the captaincy after speaking with coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, 24, had been touted as one of the candidates for the role since goalkeeper Lloris retired from international football in January, weeks after leading France to a second straight World Cup final, where they were beaten by Argentina.

Mbappe has been capped 66 times and played a key role in their successful 2018 World Cup campaign as well as their runners-up finish in 2022.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
