News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Cristiano Ronaldo IS a team player!

Cristiano Ronaldo IS a team player!

March 19, 2023 18:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ronaldo hands team mate winning penalty as gesture of respect

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in his first season in Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning long-range free kick but handed the task of converting the winning penalty to a team mate as a gesture of respect, as Al-Nassr came from behind to beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward, who has now scored nine goals in his first season in Saudi Arabia, handed the ball to Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who had just returned from injury.

Talisca converted the 86th-minute spot kick for his 14th goal of the season and celebrated with Ronaldo as Al-Nassr kept up the pressure on Al-Ittihad, who lead the league by one point with nine games remaining.

 

"This is mutual respect and we are one team and we act like a family," Talisca told the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) TV through an interpreter.

"We all cooperate and the most important thing is the team. In the end, it's all for the benefit of the club. Whether it is me or any other player, the important thing is to score. It is certainly something special" from Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's 78th-minute goal was his first at Al-Nasr's Marsool Park stadium since his move to Saudi Arabia on a big money 2 1/2 year deal.

The 38-year-old will link up with the Portugal squad for the international break before returning to lead Al-Nassr's bid to win the league title for the first time since 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
'Ronaldo never said he wanted to leave the team'
'Ronaldo never said he wanted to leave the team'
'Yes, Ronaldo is not eternal'
'Yes, Ronaldo is not eternal'
PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series
PHOTOS: Aus thrash India by 10 wkts to level series
Delhi police at Rahul's home over Bharat Jodo speech
Delhi police at Rahul's home over Bharat Jodo speech
China sends 26 aircraft, 4 naval ships towards Taiwan
China sends 26 aircraft, 4 naval ships towards Taiwan
Fresh FIR against Amritpal for possessing illegal arms
Fresh FIR against Amritpal for possessing illegal arms

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Booked, subbed and goalless! Rough night for Ronaldo

Booked, subbed and goalless! Rough night for Ronaldo

'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'

'Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances