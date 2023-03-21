News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal

Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal

Source: PTI
March 21, 2023 11:39 IST
Photographs: Rani Rampal/Twitter

India's star hockey player Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

 

Indian Railways' Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli has renamed the hockey stadium as 'Rani's Girls Hockey Turf'.

Rani inaugurated the stadium alongside other staff members.

"Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to 'Rani's Girls Hockey Turf' to honour my contribution to hockey," Rani said on Twitter.

Expressing her gratitude further, she added: "It is a proud and emotional moment for me as I become the first woman hockey player to have a stadium to my name. I dedicate this to the Indian women's hockey team and I hope this inspires the next generation of women hockey players!"



Rani made a comeback to the Indian team during the tour of South Africa earlier this year, when she was included in a 22-member squad.

Rani was returning to the squad after last playing against Belgium in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22, where she won her 250th cap for India.

The 28-year-old had been dealing with a injury since the Tokyo Olympics and was subsequently left out of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022 squads.

