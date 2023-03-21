News
Tennis great Navratilova says she is free of cancer

March 21, 2023 09:45 IST
IMAGE: Martina Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tennis great Martina Navratilova said she is cancer-free nearly four months after announcing she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

 

The Czech–American, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

"As far as they know I'm cancer-free," the 66-year-old told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later on Tuesday.

"I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that's more preventative than anything else."

The cancer was discovered in November last year.

Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
