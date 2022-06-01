Kumble, Laxman, Jaffer, Viru, Kashyap, Yuvi Mourn KK

IMAGE: Singer KK, who passed away after a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 night, seen at a recent concert in Pune. Photograph: Kind courtesy KK/Instagram

The Indian sports fraternity mourned KK, the much loved singer who moved to the great orchestra in the sky on Tuesday night.

Badminton star P Kashyap hummed a couple of lines from KK's hit number Dil Ibaadat from the 2009 film Tum Mile and posted the video on wife Saina Nehwal's Instagram account.

'Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful singer, KK,' V V S Laxman tweeted. 'He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.'

'Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends,' Anil Kumble tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer borrowed a line from KK's evergreen number Pal to condole the singer's demise.

'Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal. Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends,' Jaffer tweeted.

'Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,' Virender Sehwag tweeted.

'Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK,' tweeted Yuvraj Singh. 'May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti.'