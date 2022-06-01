News
Rediff.com  » Movies » KK's Final Performance

KK's Final Performance

By Rediff Movies
June 01, 2022 10:58 IST
Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' collapsed during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

KK was rushed to the CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Please click on the images for glimpses of KK's final performance on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: KK was truly an amazing singer.
Photographs=: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: No one sang love ballads in the modern era as well as he did.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Movies
