Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK' collapsed during his performance at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

KK was rushed to the CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Please click on the images for glimpses of KK's final performance on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: KK was truly an amazing singer.

IMAGE: No one sang love ballads in the modern era as well as he did.

