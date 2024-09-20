Kompany downplays Bayern's goal glut in UCL opener

IMAGE: Bayern Munich players celebrate after their 9-2 win over Dynamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayern Munich/X

Bayern Munich's 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb at the start of their Champions League opener on Tuesday was unusual, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said, but still only earned three points.

Kompany, who took over at Bayern this season, enjoyed a winning Champions League debut as coach with striker Harry Kane scoring four times in a game with the most goals by one team in the competition's history and the second-biggest winning margin.

"It is about three points," Kompany told a press conference.

"Nine goals is a bit unusual but it was a lot of fun. The energy was good, the team showed the right spirit."

"We have played just one game and not more than that. It is now about the next game, to keep going."

It was not all praise from Kompany, who saw his team lead 3-0 at halftime but concede two goals in two minutes shortly after the restart as the Croats tried to find a way back.

"We scored nine but we conceded two goals. We conceded those goals because we were a step too late. Still we stayed calmed and then had a good evening," said the Belgian.

Kane's four goals saw him set a record of 33 for an English player in the Champions League. The England captain also scored a hat-trick against Holstein Kiel in the Bundsliga on Saturday.

"He is motivated and for me as a coach it is easier because if you have a top player who is himself so motivated it makes things so much easier," Kompany said.

"He is a leader, captain of the national team. Players like him, they know they have to rise at these moments and that is what he is doing."

Kompany delighted with Olise's progress

Attacker Michael Olise has quickly settled in and become a key player for Bayern Munich despite his delayed start with the Bundesliga team, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday ahead of their league match against Werder Bremen.

Olise was signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($66.99 million) in July, but spent much of the pre-season playing for France at the Paris Olympics.

Despite his late start, the 22-year-old, who took home a silver medal after France were beaten by Spain in the Olympic final, has featured in all five of Bayern's matches across all competitions this season and scored three goals.

"Well, for me, it wasn't that bad that he went to the Olympic tournament, because he arrived in really good shape at Bayern Munich," Kompany told reporters.

"It's exactly what we were expecting. I think he's really playing a big role, which isn't easy, when you've arrived in the Bundesliga and at a club like Bayern. He will take further steps.

"From my point of view, it's very positive, but I stay calm as well, because I know it's important to continue the way he does in order to experience good times."

Bayern are first in the Bundesliga standings with nine points from three games, two clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in third.

Kompany's side visit eighth-placed Werder Bremen on Saturday in the most played fixture in Bundesliga history, with this the 115th meeting between the two sides.

On a lighter note, Kompany said he was looking forward to attending Oktoberfest, which begins on Saturday, adding: "We're looking forward to it but for the next 24 hours it's only about Werder.

"I come from Belgium where the beer is also top, like it is in Bavaria. We'll have a nice team outing on Sunday."