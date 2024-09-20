News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1st Test, Day 2, PHOTOS: India all out for 376 vs Bangladesh

1st Test, Day 2, PHOTOS: India all out for 376 vs Bangladesh

Source: PTI
September 20, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Friday.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed of celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed of celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

 

India, who started the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall.

Ravichandran Ashwin play a shot. He added 11 runs to his overnight score

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin play a shot. He added 11 runs to his overnight score. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrates on dismissing Jasprit Bumrah to complete five-wicket haul in the first innings  

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrates on dismissing Jasprit Bumrah to complete five-wicket haul in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'
'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'
I worked quite a bit on my batting: Ashwin
I worked quite a bit on my batting: Ashwin
How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions
How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions
Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row
Suits BJP to allow...: Cong on Tirupati laddu row
No one should face her fate: E&Y employee's family
No one should face her fate: E&Y employee's family
The Battle Of The Two Wills
The Battle Of The Two Wills
Is TN Heading For Jallikattu 2.0 Moment?
Is TN Heading For Jallikattu 2.0 Moment?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Ashwin's Madras Masterclass!

Ashwin's Madras Masterclass!

What Wife, Fans Thought Of Ashwin's Ton

What Wife, Fans Thought Of Ashwin's Ton

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances