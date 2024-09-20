1st Test, Day 2, PHOTOS: India all out for 376 vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Friday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed of celebrates the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

India, who started the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin play a shot. He added 11 runs to his overnight score. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud celebrates on dismissing Jasprit Bumrah to complete five-wicket haul in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.