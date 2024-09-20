News
hwag Hails Lord Hanuman!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 20, 2024 17:43 IST
Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag sings praises of Lord Hanuman. Photograph: Virender Sehwag/X
 

Virender Sehwag tweeted a picture of himself with Lord Hanuman in the background.

'Jai Bajrangi Jai Hanuman Sankatmochan Kripa Nidhaan,' Viru captioned the picture.

Although there is no context to the picture, many on social media implied that the picture was posted to win back Modi fans after his previous post (now deleted but retweeted several times) where he raised his concern to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi questioning him over the loss of money in the share market, did not go well with some of them.

While many questioned Viru for deleting the controversial tweet, some questioned the timing of his tweet with the picture of Lord Hanuman.

Mohammed Zubair, Indian social media's leading fact-checker, tweeted to Sehwag: 'Hello @virendersehwag, It's ok to question the govt and the PM. We are not under the emergency rule you see. Why delete your tweet with genuine questions/concerns. Be brave. Tweet again.'

REDIFF CRICKET
