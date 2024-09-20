News
Another Milestone For Boom Boom!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 20, 2024 17:31 IST
Jasprit Bumrah picked his 400th international wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked his 400th international wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh on Friday, September 20, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah is unstoppable.

Whatever format of the game, he can guarantee he will delivered when pressed into service.

On Friday, Bumrah bowled another spell of magic, as he picked four wickets in the first innings of the opening Test against against Bangladesh, reaching a landmark in the process.

'400 wickets for India. A milestone to savour! @Jaspritbumrah93 has picked up his 400th wicket for #TeamIndia. Hasan Mahmud is caught in the slips and Bangladesh are now 112-8. #INDvBAN @IDFCFIRSTBank,' BCCI tweeted.

He is the only sixth Indian pacer to reach this milestone.

In the first innings, Bumrah took 4/50 in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. He had the scalps of Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut against South Africa in 2018, has played 196 international matches, taking 401 wickets at an average of 21.01, with the best bowling figures of 6/19.

In 37 Tests, Bumrah has taken 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with the best figures of 6/27. He has 10 five wicket hauls in the long format.

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah has taken 149 wickets at an average of 23.55, with the best figures of 6/19. He has two wicket hauls in the format and in 70 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with the best figures of 3/7.

The top three wicket takers for India in international cricket are: Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets).

Bumrah

REDIFF CRICKET
