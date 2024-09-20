'If you want to demote K L Rahul in the batting order, it is better if you don't play him in the Test team.'

IMAGE: K L Rahul scored 16 off 52 balls in India's first innings against Bangladesh, September 19, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/X =

Sanjay Manjrekar criticised K L Rahul after his disappointing performance on the first day of the Chennai Test on Thursday.

Rahul was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 16 runs off 52 balls which came at a strike rate of 30.77. He was dismissed by right-arm spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 43rd over of the inning when the team score was 144. His wicket was the sixth to fall.

'Completely understandable that they went for K L Rahul, It was just about experience, class, and recent form -- the century in South Africa and an 80 in the only Test he played against England,' Manjrekar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

'But this is K L Rahul's story, It is amazing that he plays a brilliant innings at the Test level and the next two to three innings, it seems like he has got a pair in the last Test.

'Even when you saw him bat today, it almost seemed an inning without purpose,' Manjrekar added.

'That is more of a temperamental problem with K L Rahul that has plagued him for 50 Test matches because the numbers that he has. While he has got some brilliant hundreds, an average of 34 with quite a few 100s in testing conditions tells you about his temperament, which we got a look at today as well,' Manjrekar observed.

Rahul found a supporter in Ajay Jadeja who questioned Rahul's demotion in the batting order and was critical of the team management's decision to send Rishabh Pant ahead of Rahul.

'You can't keep doing this to K L Rahul,' Jadeja said. 'He is a class player and has done well in the past. By promoting Rishabh Pant in the batting order, you are giving him importance, but you are also playing with the confidence of Rahul.'

'If you want to demote K L Rahul in the batting order, it is better if you don't play him in the Test team.'