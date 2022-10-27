News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Klopp fined for improper conduct against Man City

Klopp fined for improper conduct against Man City

October 27, 2022 20:59 IST
Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks dejected

IMAGE: Jurgen Kloop's outrage against Manchester City costs him dearly. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been fined 30,000 pounds ($34,848.00) for clashing with the assistant referee during the 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City earlier this month, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield, on Oct. 16.

"Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC's Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022. The manager accepted that his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing," the FA said in a statement.

 

The German apologised for his conduct after the game and said that he should have dealt with the situation differently.

Liverpool, eighth in the league standings with 16 points from 11 games, host 18th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
