Axar Patel says in-form Virat is India's talisman

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 27, 2022 20:19 IST
Axar Patel of India celebrates the wicket of Josh Inglis of Australia

IMAGE: Axar Patel of India is confident with India's chances against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph:Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

After his side's 56-run win over the Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup match here, Indian spinner Axar Patel had a spirited message for South Africa who will face India in their next encounter, on Sunday.

He said if South Africa have pacers like Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, India has am in-form Virat Kohli. A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the Men in Blue score a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Axar said that Sunday's encounter against South Africa is "an important match".

 

"We will plan about it. We will play the normal style of cricket that we have been playing without worrying about bouncy pitches and the fact that they have bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. We also have our Virat Bhai (Virat Kohli) in form," Axar quipped.

On his wicket-taking bowling spell against the Dutch after a disappointing outing against arch-rivals Pakistan, the spinner said that he was able to reset his mind following that match and was confident about the Netherlands match.

"Sometimes as a bowler, a batter is able to take his chances against you and get success. I saw videos with our bowling coach and my line and length were good, except for one ball. Sometimes, you get beat on good balls. But if you keep thinking about this, you will never make a comeback," he added.

The bowler said that the team received a message while India was batting against the Netherlands after winning the toss that the ball was stopping and the pitch was not offering any turn or swing. This was also the case in the second innings when India bowled, he said.

About his being moved up in the batting order against Pakistan, Axar said that it was done because Pakistan has left-arm and leg spinners.

"Our first six batters are right-handed. So I was told to stay ready to bat in such situations. I have practised accordingly," he added.

With the win on Wednesday, India are at the top spot in the points table with four points in two matches. The Netherlands are at the bottom and are yet to score a point.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
