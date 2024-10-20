News
Kasatkina wins Ningbo Open following dramatic comeback

Kasatkina wins Ningbo Open following dramatic comeback

October 20, 2024 18:37 IST
IMAGE: Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action. Photograph: Paul Childs / Reuters

Daria Kasatkina overcame Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-0 4-6 6-4 to win the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday and capture her second title of the season.

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as the 17-year-old Andreeva looked nervous.

 

After winning the opening game of the next set, Kasatkina faltered and her close friend Andreeva rallied to draw level when the world number 11 sent a backhand wide.

Andreeva built a 3-0 lead in the decider but the momentum swung Kasatkina's way again as the youngster's unforced error count climbed rapidly.

The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to secure the eighth trophy of her career and she will return to the world's top 10 on Monday.

"In the first set I gave everything, I was super focused and the level was so high," Kasatkina told reporters.

"But obviously after that, I dropped a little bit and Mirra was there ready to take it over. She's this kind of player who never gives up and to win any point you have to almost die on court.

"I feel like I did a miracle in the third set because it was a very tough moment. I was not very far from losing belief... In tennis the top 10 is a very important achievement."

Andreeva was in tears after missing a golden chance to her claim a second title this year after her triumph in Iasi, Romania.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
