Bowlers, Ravindra get captain's nod after historic win

IMAGE: Tom Latham led New Zealand to their first win in 36 years on India soil in the opening Test in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's first victory in India for 36 years was achieved without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson and captain Tom Latham was grateful to Rachin Ravindra for stepping up to fill the breach.

Ravindra, whose parents hail from the south India city of Bengaluru, made a fine 134 in New Zealand's first-innings 402 after they had bundled out the hosts for 46.

India responded with 462 to set a victory target of 107 and it was the 24-year-old Ravindra's cool head that led the Black Caps to a famous eight-wicket win on Sunday.

"Our first two innings were outstanding, the way we were able to set the match up with the ball and apply pressure for long periods of time," Latham told reporters.

"With bat we managed to form a couple of key partnerships, which in the context of the match were really important. Rachin was a huge part in that. The way he played ... a 137-run stand with a number nine batsman (Tim Southee) is awesome.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten on 39. Photograph: BCCI

"Even this morning, the way he came out with the game in the balance ... he calmed the dressing room with his composure. For a young guy in his ninth or 10th Test, to play in that fashion is exciting."

Williamson, New Zealand's leading Test run scorer, remains doubtful with a groin injury as the series heads to Pune before the finale in Mumbai.

"Anyone of Kane's calibre, if he's right and able to come back into the side, would be great," Latham said.

"Selection headaches are always great things to have and fingers crossed he'll be alright and can get over here as soon as possible."

The Kiwis defeated India by eight wickets on Sunday in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series, their was their first Test victory in India after 1988, and overall just the third win in red-ball format on these shores.

"I think 36 years is the last time that we've won here. So, it's a really special feeling to be in this position. It's a proud moment for this group and one we'll celebrate," Latham added.

IMAGE: Matt Henry celebrates with team-mates after getting the wicket of Rishabh Pant in the first innings. Photograph: BCCI

Latham credited his pace troika of William O'Rourke, Matt Henry and Tim Southee for keeping the pressure on India throughout the Bengaluru Test.

"I think the work we did with the new ball yesterday evening was outstanding. I think Southee, Henry and William asked lots of questions and obviously managed to get the rewards.

"We certainly knew India were going to get themselves right back in the game and just happy that we weren't chasing too many more than 100," he said.

Latham also reminded his team not to lose focus on the second Test amid the revelries after winning the first match, as India has the firepower in its ranks to hit back.

The second Test begins in Pune, on October 24.

"I think we've got to shift our focus to Pune and that will be our focus for the week in terms of the approach that we want to go in with. We've built a little bit of confidence up this week.

"We certainly know that it's going to be a challenge against India (in the second Test), who obviously have a lot of firepower in that line-up," he added.