PKL: Sehrawat's masterclass powers Titans to victory

IMAGE: Telugu Titans outclassed Gujarat Giants to move one step closer to achieving qualification for the PKL play-offs. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League

Led by Pawan Sehrawat, Telugu Titans roared back from nine points down at one stage to brush aside the challenge from Gujarat Giants and win 36-32 in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Saturday.



With this victory, Telugu Titans moved one step closer to achieving qualification for the PKL play-offs.



For Telugu Titans, Sehrawat scored 12 points, while Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal collected eight and six points respectively.



Meanwhile, Rakesh finished with 12 points and Guman Singh pocketed nine for Gujarat Giants.



Gujarat Giants started off brilliantly as they picked up an early lead but more importantly accounted for Sehrawat and Malik off the first two plays of the game.



Telugu Titans were under pressure for a while, but the ace raiders were back on the mat soon, as Gujarat Giants conceded the advantage within the

first five minutes.Ashish Narwal led the charge for Telugu Titans, who continued to keep the pressure on their opponents.Gujarat Giants' defence was doing well to keep Sehrawat quiet, while Guman and Rakesh picked up crucial raids.Just before the first half was about to end, Gujarat Giants landed an 'All Out' and picked up a six-point lead. Guman then landed a two-point raid as well, and the Giants went into the break leading 18-11.Gujarat Giants started the second half strongly, continuing to build on the lead, and keeping Sehrawat tied down.Neeraj and Manuj in Gujarat Giants defence were having a fine game, as were Guman and Rakesh.Around the half-hour mark, Sehrawat came up with a flurry of raids, which turned the game on its head. Telugu Titans snatched the momentum away from Gujarat Giants.

Soon, Telugu Titans scored an 'All Out' and then proceeded to wipe out the deficit.



With five minutes left, Sehrawat registered a 'Super 10', as Telugu Titans took a five-point lead.



The Titans then landed a second 'All Out' to register a morale-boosting win.