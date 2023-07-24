News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Karman becomes first woman after Sania to achieve this feat

Karman becomes first woman after Sania to achieve this feat

Source: PTI
July 24, 2023 17:30 IST
IMAGE: Karman Kaur Thandi won the W60 ITF title at the Evansville event. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karman Kaur Thandi/Twitter

India's Karman Kaur Thandi has clinched her second W60 ITF title of her career after winning at the Evansville event in the USA.

Karman overcame a strong challenge from Yulila Starodubtseva of Ukraine before winning 7-5 4-6 6-1 to secure her second singles crown at an ITF women's world tour USD 60,000 tournament on Sunday.

With this win, Karman becomes the only Indian woman after Sania Mirza to win a pro title in USA.

Karman earlier had won her maiden W60 ITF title in Saguenay last year. Overall, this was her fourth career title.

 

At the Evansville, Karman ousted Maria Fernanda Navarro of Mexico in round 1, before eliminating local challenger Maribella Zamarippa.

She then beat wild card Allie Kiick of the United States 6-3 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Karman prevailed over Mccartney Kessler of the United States 6-4 7-5 in the semifinals to make her way into the final.

Karman is currently 261st in the WTA singles rankings and is the second-ranked women's player in the country.

This victory comes after her two recent runner-up finishes -- in the doubles event of the W60 Saskatoon Challenger, Canada and in the singles event of the W60 Sumter Palmetto Pro Open in USA.

W60 events are mid-level tournaments in terms of prize money in the ITF women's World Tour.

The ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments are a level below WTA events. Tournaments are known by the tour code and prize money level. The Women's Tour has five prize money levels -- USD15,000 (W15), USD25,000 (W25), USD60,000 (W60), USD80,000 (W80) and USD100,000 (W100).

