Rublev wins Swedish Open; Novak to skip Canadian Masters

Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

IMAGE: Russia 's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: TT News Agency via Reuters

Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad.

The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

"It is always great to win a title," second seed Rublev said.

"It is a special feeling and the final was played in tough conditions, but I was lucky."

Djokovic to skip Canadian Masters due to fatigue

Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take," said Djokovic, who has won the tournament four times.

"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

American Christopher Eubanks will replace 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the main draw.

The ATP 1000 event will be played from Aug. 7-13.