News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rublev wins Swedish Open; Novak to skip Canadian Masters

Rublev wins Swedish Open; Novak to skip Canadian Masters

July 24, 2023 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rublev beats Ruud to win Swedish Open

Andrey Rublev

IMAGE: Russia 's Andrey Rublev celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: TT News Agency via Reuters

Russian Andrey Rublev beat Norwegian top seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-0 in the final of the Swedish Open to claim his second claycourt title of the year on Sunday in Bastad.

The 25-year-old, who captured the Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in April, won the 14th ATP title of his career.

 

"It is always great to win a title," second seed Rublev said.

"It is a special feeling and the final was played in tough conditions, but I was lucky."

Djokovic to skip Canadian Masters due to fatigue

Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take," said Djokovic, who has won the tournament four times.

"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

American Christopher Eubanks will replace 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the main draw.

The ATP 1000 event will be played from Aug. 7-13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ruturaj Compares Caribbean With...
Ruturaj Compares Caribbean With...
'We're blessed to have him in this land'
'We're blessed to have him in this land'
Chhetri's Asian Games dream hangs in the balance
Chhetri's Asian Games dream hangs in the balance
Govt portal pins 285,000 missing mobiles, but ...
Govt portal pins 285,000 missing mobiles, but ...
SC halts ASI's Gyanvapi survey till 5 pm on July 26
SC halts ASI's Gyanvapi survey till 5 pm on July 26
Manipur police identify 14 more people in viral video
Manipur police identify 14 more people in viral video
Why rich Indians are heading for greener pastures
Why rich Indians are heading for greener pastures

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Satwik-Chirag's Groovy Celebrations!

Satwik-Chirag's Groovy Celebrations!

Croatia down Switzerland to win Hopman Cup

Croatia down Switzerland to win Hopman Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances