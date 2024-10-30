News
Kapil Dev joins hands with Andhra CM for golf boom

Kapil Dev joins hands with Andhra CM for golf boom

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 30, 2024 17:14 IST
IMAGE: Kapil Dev with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Photograph: NCBN/X

Cricket legend and golf enthusiast Kapil Dev met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday to discuss the expansion of golf in the state.

 

The meeting focused on the establishment of international-standard golf courses in key cities like Amaravati, Anantapur, and Visakhapatnam.

Chief Minister Naidu expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This will foster a passion for golf among our youth and encourage the next generation of golfers. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to creating more such opportunities and facilities for our citizens across the state. We look forward to collaborating with sports icons to make Andhra Pradesh a true hub for sporting excellence."

Kapil Dev, who is also the Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, shared his vision for the sport's growth in the region. He highlighted the potential of Andhra Pradesh to become a golfing destination and emphasised the need for world-class infrastructure.

The legendary cricketer also announced his agreement to become a brand ambassador for Andhra Pradesh.

He expressed his support for the Golf Premier League, which will be organized by the Golf Tour of India, aiming to replicate the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the golfing world.

