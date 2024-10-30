News
Home  » Cricket » 'We don't curate pitches, just...'

'We don't curate pitches, just...'

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 15:00 IST
Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar refuted suggestions that turning tracks are being made at the best of the team. Photograph: BCCI

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Wednesday insisted that they do not ask for tailor-made pitches in Tests.

 

After copping first-ever Test series loss at home in 12 years, India will strive to salvage their pride when they clash with New Zealand in the third and final Test from Friday.

Playing on a track that assisted spinners, India lost the Pune Test by 113 run. It is being speculated that the pitch at Wankhede Stadium here could again favour the spinners.

Nayar refuted suggestions that turning tracks are being made at the best of the team.

"I wish we could curate pitches, but we don't. The curators do. Whatever we're provided with, we go on and play (whether) that'd be a pitch that seamed or a pitch that turned," Nayar said ahead of final Test.

"As cricketers and as a team, we try and play what we're provided with. We don't try and get conditions according to what we want."

Source: PTI
