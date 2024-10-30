News
Home  » Cricket » 'Patience needed': India's assistant coach backs Kohli, Rohit

Source: PTI
October 30, 2024 15:16 IST
'When a top player goes through a lull, a lot of times it's about giving them their space and trusting that they will come back. They will put in the work'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar said there was nothing wrong with the modern-day greats and all they need is just a bit of time and backing. Photograph: BCCI

India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on Wednesday backed out-of-form legends Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that they must be given "space and time to come back".

Both Rohit and Kohli are woefully out of form, and that has impacted team's performance.

Nayar said there was nothing wrong with the modern-day greats and all they need is just a bit of time and backing.

 

"I've seen nothing but love for them all over. When a top player, when someone who's been through the journey, goes through a lull, a lot of times it's about giving them their space and trusting that they will come back. They will put in the work,” he said.

"Everyone's worked really hard, everyone wants to do well, whether you're Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma or even someone as young as Shubman Gill. The effort is there."

"The approach is great. I feel they're putting in the hard yards. Sometimes, sometimes you've got to be a little patient, even with the greatest of players, and they can have tough times. I'm pretty sure sooner rather than later, we'll have more to praise about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and everyone else as well. (We need to have) just a bit of patience," he said. 

Source: PTI
