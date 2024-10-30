ICC Rankings: Rabada dethrones Bumrah as No 1 Test bowler

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of strong form for SA during the ongoing World Test Championship. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada has dethroned Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Rabada has claimed the No.1 spot on the back of strong form for SA during the ongoing World Test Championship, with the right-armer taking his 300th Test wicket during the recent seven-wicket triumph over Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Bumrah, who failed to take a single wicket in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, has dropped two places and is now third, behind Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has moved up to second.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also dropped two spots to be fourth with Australia skipper Pat Cummins rounding up the top five among bowlers.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali is a new member inside the top 10 after his heroics in the recent third and final Tests against England in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand's hero from their historic series-clinching victory over India, Mitchell Santner also earned a new career-high rating for his 13-wicket haul in Pune. The left-arm spinner has risen a whopping 30 rungs to move to 44th in the latest list for Test bowlers.

Among batters, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose up a rung to third, following contributions of 30 and 77 against the Black Caps in Pune. He continues to be the top ranked batter for India in the format.

However, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have fallen in the batting rankings. While Pant has dropped five spots to be 11th, Kohli has lost six places and is 14th.

New Zealand trio Devon Conway (up eight places to 28th), Tom Latham (up six rungs to 34th) and Glenn Phillips (up 16 spots to 45th) and South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (up 14 places to 32nd) have made significant gains.

India's Ravindra Jadeja (number one) and Ashwin (number two) maintain a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for Test all-rounders with Bangladesh star Mehidy Hasan the biggest eye-catcher this week as he gains two places to move to third following solid contributions with both bat and ball against South Africa.