Home  » Cricket » When Bhajji Predicted Kirsten's Exit...

When Bhajji Predicted Kirsten's Exit...

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 30, 2024 13:50 IST
Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten with Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: BCCI
 

Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation as Pakistan's head coach startled the cricketing world.

The abrupt end to his six-month tenure was marked by disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In June, Harbhajan Singh had cautioned the South African to reconsider his position, citing the Pakistan team's instability, advising him to return to India.

'Don't waste your time there, Gary. Come back to coach Team India,' Harbhajan, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team Kirsten coached, had posted on X.

Harbhajan Singh

A fan's comment on X, highlighting the irony of the situation and suggesting that India might benefit from Kirsten's expertise, elicited a humorous response from Harbhajan.

The veteran spinner, known for his candour, couldn't help but laugh at the turn of events.

'How can Pakistan Cricket lose Gary Kirsten with his resume in coaching?' asked Kevin Pietersen.

'One step forward the last few weeks and two steps back today! Stop doing it to yourself. Too much talent to keep doing this kind of stuff!' KP exclaimed.

With Pakistan set to play Australia in a white ball series starting on November 4, Jason Gillespie, the current Test coach, will take over for Kirsten for the tour.

REDIFF CRICKET
