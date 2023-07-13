News
Jyothi Yarraji makes history with 100m hurdles gold!

Jyothi Yarraji makes history with 100m hurdles gold!

Source: PTI
July 13, 2023 17:24 IST
Jyothi Yarraji

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Athletics Federation of India/Twitter

Jyothi Yarraji opened India's gold medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race and clinching her maiden top finish in a major international event in Bangkok on Thursday.

 

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.
Yarraji's national record stands at 12.82 seconds.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Pal had opened India's medal account with a bronze in men's 10,000m race.

