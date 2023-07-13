News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ishant predicts! Jaiswal's golden chance to score a ton

Ishant predicts! Jaiswal's golden chance to score a ton

Source: ANI
July 13, 2023 16:49 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin's mesmerising performance gives India control 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India dominated the opening day of the 1st Test against West Indies in Dominica, thanks to an exceptional display by off-spinner R Ashwin. Restricting the hosts to a mere 150 runs, India reached 80 without loss, trailing by only 70 runs.

Ashwin shone with figures of 5/60, including his 700th international wicket. Debutant Alick Athanaze was the top scorer for the West Indies with 47 runs. Looking ahead to Day 2, India's Ishant Sharma expressed optimism, emphasising the need for patience and a strong foundation for the opening batsmen.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal can seize the opportunity to target a century

With India in a commanding position, former Indian bowler Ishant Sharma, now a commentator for the West Indies series, highlighted the opportunity for young debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal to aim for a century.

Jaiswal, alongside Rohit Sharma, will focus on consolidating their solid opening partnership rather than aggressively chasing runs. Ishant believes Yashasvi should aim to reach his fifty first and then gradually build his innings, leveraging the platform he has been given.

Spin-Friendly pitch and the importance of a strong lead

The pitch showed signs of assisting spinners, and as the day progresses, it is expected to deteriorate further.

Ishant stressed the significance of India extending their lead to around 300 runs, ensuring they won't have to bat again in the second innings. He also emphasized the West Indies' potential to stage a comeback by focusing on curtailing India's run rate in the crucial first session and relying on the pitch to aid their spinners.

West Indies' crucial first session 

Ishant believes the West Indies' first session will be vital. Even if they fail to take early wickets, restricting India's run rate will keep them in the game. With India currently at 80 without loss, the hosts can position themselves well by limiting the opposition to around 20 runs in the opening hour.

Ishant suggests that from there, the West Indies can rely on the pitch to assist their spinners and create wicket-taking opportunities.

