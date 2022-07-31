News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Bindyarani's family prepared for big night

How Bindyarani's family prepared for big night

Source: PTI
July 31, 2022 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bindyrani Devi

IMAGE: India’s S. Bindyarani Devi reacts as she competes in the women’s 55kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: PTI

Bindyarani Devi's father closed his grocery shop and her brother recharged the DTH connection as part of their preparation to watch her perform at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Weightlifter Bindyarani, 23, kept the promise she made to her family by securing a silver in the 55kg category on Saturday night at the buzzing NEC arena. The 116kg she lifted in clean and jerk to move to the silver medal position was also a Games Record.

Now a big reception awaits in Manipur which has become a weightlifting hub in the country with the likes of Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani's idol Kunjarani Devi also hailing from the northeastern state.

 

It was the biggest medal of Bindyarani's career and it took a decade to make her mark at the big stage though she had already won medals in the Commonwealth Championships.

Her first love was taekwondo but due to her height -- 149 cm -- the coaches advised her to switch to weightlifting.

"From 2008 to 2012 I was doing taekwondo. Then I switched to weightlifting. I had an issue with my height and people at SAI centre said my height was ideal for weightlifting. From 2013 onwards I am doing weightlifting," she said.

The Bindyarani household had to make extensive preparation to make sure they do not miss on the action. Her father, who is also into farming, had to shut his grocery shop for the day.

"They have been preparing since yesterday. They did not have Sony10 in the house so my brother recharged. He and my friends said we will do a reception after you come back with a medal," she said with a smile.

Bindyarani was in the running for a gold but she made a failed second attempt for 114kg before pulling off 2kgs more in the final attempt. Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye won the gold with total of 203kg, and the Indian ended with 202kg.

"If I had lifted 114kgs in the second attempt, I felt I would have gone for more in the third attempt. It was bit of a shock but I am thankful that I got a silver at least."

Her next big target is the 2024 Olympics and she hopes to stay injury-free for that and beyond.

"By the grace of god, I have been injury-free all these years and hope to stay like that. Now I will go back to the Games Village and offer sweets to my teammates as promised and have some myself too," she signed off. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, July 30
CWG 2022: How India fared on Saturday, July 30
CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham
CWG: Mirabai lifts India to gold in Birmingham
CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category
CWG: Lifter Gururaja wins bronze in 61kg category
Money is not mine: Partha on ED cash recovery
Money is not mine: Partha on ED cash recovery
Congress suspends 3 MLAs held in Bengal with cash
Congress suspends 3 MLAs held in Bengal with cash
Treat as Covid death: HC on virus infected fatalities
Treat as Covid death: HC on virus infected fatalities
Lanka allows Chinese research ship to dock in Aug
Lanka allows Chinese research ship to dock in Aug

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Bindyarani adds silver to India's weightlifting haul

Bindyarani adds silver to India's weightlifting haul

PM congratulates Bindyarani Devi on CWG silver win

PM congratulates Bindyarani Devi on CWG silver win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances