News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Japan Masters: Prannoy advances, Lakshya exits

Japan Masters: Prannoy advances, Lakshya exits

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

H S Prannoy

IMAGE: H S Prannoy got the better of Hong Kong's Cheuk Yiu in the opening round of the Super 500 event. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Returning to action after recovering from a back injury, star India shuttler H S Prannoy emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Japan Masters, advancing to the second round after a gritty victory in Kumamoto on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who played with back pain en route to the Asian Games bronze medal in his last outing, outsmarted Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 in 64 minutes in the first round of the Super 500 event.

 

Prannoy made a good start, taking a 11-6 lead at the first mid-game interval. Lee, however, clawed back at 14-14 but the Indian held fort despite relentless pressure to eventually seal the opening game by the narrowest of margins.

Prannoy took the momentum to the second game, zooming to 14-8 but the world No. 18 from Hong Kong drew parity at 17-17 and this time went the distance with Prannoy falling into a pool of errors.

The gritty Indian however did not let the reversal affect him as he recovered from 5-8 to lead 13-11 and then keep his nose ahead despite a fighting Lee to win the decider and the match.

Lakshya, Priyanshu out

Lakshya Sen, who won the Canada Open this year, and Orleans Masters winner Priyanshu Rajawat had a bad day in office as they bowed out of the tournament after falling short in their opening matches.

Sen, the world No. 17, couldn't go past Japan's Kodai Naraoka, losing 17-21, 10-21 to the world No. 5, while Rajawat lost 15-21, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their opening round matches on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?
What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?
Sinner stuns Djokovic in ATP Finals thriller
Sinner stuns Djokovic in ATP Finals thriller
Neeraj competes for World Athlete of the Year crown
Neeraj competes for World Athlete of the Year crown
World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers
World doffs hat as 'maestro' Kohli breaks barriers
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
Babar steps down as Pakistan captain after WC flop!
India closely watching Chinese warships in Pak drill
India closely watching Chinese warships in Pak drill
'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'
'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!

50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!

'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'

'The great man congratulated me, feels like a dream'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances