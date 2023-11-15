News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra competes for World Athlete of the Year crown

Neeraj Chopra competes for World Athlete of the Year crown

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 09:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy World Athletics/Instagram

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday shortlisted for men's 'World Athlete of the Year' award.

The 25-year-old Indian was one of the five athletes shortlisted for the prestigious honour.

 

"The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world," World Athletics said in a release.

The other male athletes in the final list are USA's Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden's Mondo Duplantis (Pole vault), Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum (marathon) and USA's Noah Lyles (100m/200m).

The award will be announced on World Athletics' platforms on December 11.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why India will be nervous to face New Zealand
Why India will be nervous to face New Zealand
Meet top 5 heavy hitters ruling the World Cup 2023
Meet top 5 heavy hitters ruling the World Cup 2023
5 leading wicket takers of World Cup 2023
5 leading wicket takers of World Cup 2023
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
Why Nirmalaji Has A Lot To Smile About
'When Time Is Precious, Call Dolly'
'When Time Is Precious, Call Dolly'
Why Katrina Kaif Always Grabs Your Attention!
Why Katrina Kaif Always Grabs Your Attention!
Xi lands in US to have crucial meeting with Biden
Xi lands in US to have crucial meeting with Biden

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why India Must Be Wary Of Kiwis!

Why India Must Be Wary Of Kiwis!

Adapting to varied conditions Indian bowlers' strength

Adapting to varied conditions Indian bowlers' strength

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances