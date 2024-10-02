Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz set for Beijing blockbuster

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against China's Yunchaokete Bu.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will clash in Wednesday's China Open final in Beijing.

The top-seeded Sinner advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over home favorite Bu Yunchaokete and No. 2 seed Alcaraz held off No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 in Tuesday's semifinals.

Sinner struck 11 aces and saved all three break points in the 2-hour, 5-minute match. The Italian recorded twice as many winners (31-15) and recorded the only service break to go up 4-2 in the first set.

