Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz set for Beijing blockbuster

Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz set for Beijing blockbuster

October 02, 2024 00:46 IST
Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against China's Yunchaokete Bu. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will clash in Wednesday's China Open final in Beijing.

The top-seeded Sinner advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over home favorite Bu Yunchaokete and No. 2 seed Alcaraz held off No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3 in Tuesday's semifinals.

Sinner struck 11 aces and saved all three break points in the 2-hour, 5-minute match. The Italian recorded twice as many winners (31-15) and recorded the only service break to go up 4-2 in the first set.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Sinner, the defending champion, brings a 15-match winning streak into the showdown with Spain's Alcaraz, who needed only 88 minutes to defeat Russia's Medvedev. Alcaraz has a 5-4 lead in his series with Sinner.

Japan Open

Frenchman Arthur Fils saved a championship point during the second-set tiebreak and defeated countryman Ugo Humbert 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3 to capture his third career title in Tokyo.

The unseeded Fils defeated four top-20 opponents during his championship run: No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz, defending champion Ben Shelton, Holger Rune of Denmark and Humbert.

In a match that lasted just over 3 hours, Fils fired 10 aces and won 80 percent (44 of 55) of the points on his first serve. He finished with four more winners (38-34) and five fewer unforced errors (48-53) than Humbert.

The momentum-shifting moment came in the tiebreak. Trailing 5-6, Fils delivered a backhand passing shot for the first of three straight points to level the match.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
