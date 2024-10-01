We didn't bat well: Shanto on B'desh's struggles

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his concerns following his team's recent loss against India in Kanpur, emphasizing the need for better batting performances.

"Both the Tests we didn't bat well. In these conditions, we need to bat well. If you look at our batters - we played 30-40 balls and got out," Shanto stated in the post match presentation.

He stressed the importance of building substantial innings in Test matches, saying, "It's important in a Test match, when batsmen get in, you should look to score big runs."

Shanto acknowledged the exceptional batting performances of India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, which played a crucial role in their victories. "The way Ashwin and Jaddu batted at that time - they batted really well," he said.

He highlighted the need for the Bangladesh bowling unit to capitalize on key moments and seize wickets to turn the tide in their favour.

"As a bowling unit we need to look at those moments-how we can get those wickets. That partnership cost us that game," Shanto said.

Despite the defeats, Shanto found positives in individual performances. He praised Mominul Haque's batting in the second innings, expressing optimism that it would benefit the team in future matches.

"The way Mominul batted this innings will help going forward," he remarked. Additionally, he lauded Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling in both innings, noting his impressive performance. "And the way Miraz bowled in both innings - he bowled really well," Shanto concluded.

Shanto's reflections underscore the need for improved consistency and seizing critical moments as Bangladesh aims to bounce back in future Tests.