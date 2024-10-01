News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » We didn't bat well: Shanto on B'desh's struggles

We didn't bat well: Shanto on B'desh's struggles

Source: ANI
October 01, 2024 21:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photograph: BCCI

 Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his concerns following his team's recent loss against India in Kanpur, emphasizing the need for better batting performances.

"Both the Tests we didn't bat well. In these conditions, we need to bat well. If you look at our batters - we played 30-40 balls and got out," Shanto stated in the post match presentation.

He stressed the importance of building substantial innings in Test matches, saying, "It's important in a Test match, when batsmen get in, you should look to score big runs."

Shanto acknowledged the exceptional batting performances of India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, which played a crucial role in their victories. "The way Ashwin and Jaddu batted at that time - they batted really well," he said.

 

He highlighted the need for the Bangladesh bowling unit to capitalize on key moments and seize wickets to turn the tide in their favour.

"As a bowling unit we need to look at those moments-how we can get those wickets. That partnership cost us that game," Shanto said.

Despite the defeats, Shanto found positives in individual performances. He praised Mominul Haque's batting in the second innings, expressing optimism that it would benefit the team in future matches.

"The way Mominul batted this innings will help going forward," he remarked. Additionally, he lauded Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling in both innings, noting his impressive performance. "And the way Miraz bowled in both innings - he bowled really well," Shanto concluded.

Shanto's reflections underscore the need for improved consistency and seizing critical moments as Bangladesh aims to bounce back in future Tests.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare
India's 'Bazball' domination: Bangladesh's nightmare
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered
India's unstoppable run continues, records shattered
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
'Gill, Jaiswal are future pillars for India': Ashwin
Rediff appoints Infibeam's Vishal Mehta as CMD
Rediff appoints Infibeam's Vishal Mehta as CMD
'England's Bazball can conquer Pakistan'
'England's Bazball can conquer Pakistan'
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries
Police land up at Jaggi Vasudev's ashram for inquiries

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Kohli Gives Shakib A Surprise!

Kohli Gives Shakib A Surprise!

Ashwin Sets New WTC Record

Ashwin Sets New WTC Record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances