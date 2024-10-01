News
Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Bartonietz

Neeraj Chopra set to part ways with coach Bartonietz

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 02, 2024 00:39 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra with his coach. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram

The hugely successful partnership between star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany is set to end after five years of working together.

The 75-year-old Bartonietz has cited his age and family commitments to part ways with Chopra.

 

"He (Bartonietz) is 75 and he now wants to be with his family and does not want too much travel also," an official of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) told PTI.

"It is not that Neeraj wants to end the association, it is Bartonietz who has expressed his inability to continue as his (Neeraj's) coach," he added.

The 26-year-old Chopra has been working with Bartonietz, who is a biomechanics expert but doubled up as Chopra's coach, since 2019.

The German first came on board as a biomechanical expert and took over as Chopra's coach after Uwe Hohn fell out with the AFI and the Sports Authority of India.

Under Bartonietz, Chopra won Tokyo Olympics gold, Paris Games silver, became world champion and Diamond League champion, besides becoming Asian Games gold medallist.

