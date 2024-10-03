News
Home  » Sports » 'I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it'

'I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it'

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 03, 2024 18:00 IST
Prince William pumps his fists in joy after Aston Villa's late win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday

IMAGE: Prince William pumps his fists in joy after Aston Villa's late win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran's late lob over Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer earned them a 1-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, as the hosts celebrated in style their first home game in Europe’s elite club competition for 42 years.

And joining them in the celebrations was some royalty.

 

Prince William and his buddies were ecstatic after Villa's late win. William, a long time Aston Villa supporter was seen pumping his fists and screaming and jumping in joy.

'I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it. 42 years,' Prince William told media in the mixed zone after the match.

According to the BCC, the prince has been a supporter of Aston Villa since his school days.

Prince William with his friends watch the match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich 

IMAGE: Prince William with his friends watch the match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The win left Villa with two wins out of two in the new Champions League format consisting of a 36-team league in the first phase.

'I can feel proud of our work, how we are getting better,' coach Unai Emery said, praising the Villa fans for creating a thunderous atmosphere against a team they famously beat in 1982 to lift the European Cup.

Talking of the match-winning goal, Emery said it was a pre-planned tactic.

'In the analysis we did, we were speaking a lot about the usual position of Neuer, which is high,' Emery said of Villa's pre-match conversations.

'He (Duran) had in his mind this possibility about Neuer.'

The 20-year-old Colombian electrified Villa Park with his 79th minute goal, receiving a long ball then hooking it over Neuer who had come off his line as he did often in the game.

'He is young, he has huge potential,' added his delighted boss.

'As a player, I have to let him play, put him on the field, because his talent is there, his capacity to help us.'

It was Duran's fifth goal as a substitute this season.

REDIFF SPORTS
