What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir

SEE: Akash Deep at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Video: ANI

Cricketer Akash Deep on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, worshipped at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

'It was a dream since long to have darshan of Lord Ram, especially when this temple was built and I saw videos of Lord Ram. This feeling of doing darshan of Lord Ram can't be expressed in words,' Akash Deep told ANI.

'I have prayed for the team that the way we are playing, we keep that up,' he added.

The 27 year old fast bowler from Bengal took five wickets across the two Tests against Bangladesh.

He made his debut against England in Ranchi earlier this year, where he achieved his best bowling figures of 3/83.

In three Tests thus far, Akash Deep has a total of eight wickets.