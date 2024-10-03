News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir

What Akash Deep Prayed For At Ram Mandir

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

div class="imgcaption">SEE: Akash Deep at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Video: ANI

Cricketer Akash Deep on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, worshipped at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

'It was a dream since long to have darshan of Lord Ram, especially when this temple was built and I saw videos of Lord Ram. This feeling of doing darshan of Lord Ram can't be expressed in words,' Akash Deep told ANI.

'I have prayed for the team that the way we are playing, we keep that up,' he added.

 

The 27 year old fast bowler from Bengal took five wickets across the two Tests against Bangladesh.

He made his debut against England in Ranchi earlier this year, where he achieved his best bowling figures of 3/83.

In three Tests thus far, Akash Deep has a total of eight wickets.

Akash Deep visits Ram Temple

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
We were ready to get all out for 100: Rohit reveals
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
Who Beat Rohit for Best Fielder Medal?
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
SEE: Shami's Reunion with Daughter
Navratri, Day 1: Ananya, Pooja Dazzle In Yellow
Navratri, Day 1: Ananya, Pooja Dazzle In Yellow
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
T'gana min clarifies remarks on Samantha-Naga divorce
Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'
Govinda Update: 'Papa Is Getting Better'
'No Company Should Exploit Its Employees'
'No Company Should Exploit Its Employees'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile

Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile

ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs

ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances