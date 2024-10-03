'Want to discuss Indian boxing with sports minister'

IMAGE: India's boxing campaign came to a medal-less end after Tokyo edition bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out in quarterfinals. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Like any Indian boxing fan, Mary Kom was not very happy with the performance of Indian boxers at the Paris Olympics.

Quizzed about India's boxing campaign in Paris, Mary Kom said she was still perplexed by how poor the performance was and wants to have a meeting with the national federation and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to understand "what is lacking" and clear her "doubts".

The Indian boxing contingent, which included two reigning world champions in Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, cut a sorry figure in the Games and failed to win even one medal.

"We know what the result was, it was so, so bad. I want to know what is lacking," said Mary Kom, who became the first Indian woman boxer with an Olympic medal when she bronze in the 2012 London Games.

One of the most successful athletes in the history of Indian sports, Mary Kom felt the boxers got all the logistical support they needed but has some "doubts" regarding how their training was managed by the Boxing Federation of India.

"I will meet the boxers too if the situation demands. If the sports minister has the knowledge (about the issues) I want to discuss that also," she said.

Refusing to share her exact concerns, Mary Kom said she would rather discuss them in the meeting with Mandaviya and BFI top brass.

"The federation has provided all the coaches. But I have a few doubts as well. But what is the point in saying them now, the Olympics are done. Now there is no point in saying all that, but I want to discuss it with them in the meeting," said the former Rajya Sabha MP.

"(The) sports minister is doing whatever he can do from his side, infrastructure, facilities or whatever (other) needs are there. But how did the federation handle the training? Was it done systematically or not? What happened exactly, I do not know," she wondered.

"If I do not meet them and not discuss, how will I know about them?"

Mary reiterated that she wants to participate in professional boxing

"I have not retired yet but I want to compete. I am trying to get opportunities, waiting for my chance to fight pro. I just want to come back."

"I can continue for another three-four years, that is my will. I have the passion and hunger. I want to continue," she added.