PIX: Lille end Real Madrid's unbeaten run; Villa shock Bayern

Images from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Wednesday.



David strikes as Lille shock Real Madrid





IMAGE: Lille's players celebrate winning their Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

A first-half penalty earned Lille a shock 1-0 home victory over holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday, ending the 15-times European Cup winners' 14-game unbeaten run in the competition.



Jonathan David converted from the spot three minutes into first-half stoppage time to hand Real, who had not lost in their previous 36 matches in all competitions, their first defeat since January.



The result put Ligue 1 side Lille on three points from two games in the new format of Europe's premier club competition.



Real, who won their opening match against VfB Stuttgart, are also on three points.



"On the penalty, I try to focus, to keep calm to take a good shot but I'm confident when it comes to taking penalties," David said. "It has not sunk in yet but it's a memorable night."

IMAGE: Jonathan David scores the winning goal for Lille from the penalty spot. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Real keeper Andriy Lunin said his team had lacked their usual aggression.



"It's difficult to analyse right after. (We lacked) aggression, creativity, in the end, what we always have," he said.



"To fight a bit more. In the second half we showed more desire, but in the first half we were worse, that's obvious. We want to win because we know what colours we're playing in. But that's OK. Courage, keep working and prepare for the next game."



Carlo Ancelotti's side started with Kylian Mbappe, who joined from Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain in June, on the bench after the France captain picked up a muscle injury last week.



Real's Vinicius Jr. had the first chance with a low shot in the sixth minute as the visitors controlled the pace and the second came when Endrick's close-range attempt was blocked by Lucas Chevalier.

IMAGE: Lille's players celebrate after Jonathan David scored the goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Lille went close to opening the scoring after 26 minutes when Andriy Lunin made a spectacular double save to deny David, first from the forward's header, then by tipping away the Canadian's follow-up shot.



Their relentless pressure paid off in stoppage time when Eduardo Camavinga handled Edon Zhegrova's free kick.



A VAR review ensued and David confidently converted the resulting penalty.



The hosts continued to apply pressure in the second half, refusing to sit back and wait as Real enjoyed possession, cutting off the supply to England midfielder Jude Bellingham.



Ancelotti sent Mbappe and Luka Modric on to replace Endrick and Eder Militao and Lille survived a late Real onslaught to hang on for the victory.



Duran's superb late strike steers Villa to win





IMAGE: Aston Villa's players celebrate after Jhon Duran scored the winner against Bayern Munich at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Couldridgeq/Reuters

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to a brilliant late Jhon Duran goal as the hosts celebrated in style their first home game in Europe’s elite club competition for 41 years.



With the Germans dominating possession but squandering chances, Duran ran onto a high ball in the 79th minute, spotted goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line, and scooped the ball over him to send Villa Park into delirium.



It was the 20-year-old Colombian striker's fifth goal from the bench this season after four in the Premier League.



"He’s an excellent substitute. The first time he touched the ball, he chipped Neuer -- one of the most beautiful goals in history," said Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose saves also played a vital part in securing victory.



The win was a throwback to one of Villa's most glorious days when they beat Bayern to lift the European Cup in 1982.



Duran's goal came against the run of play as the visitors enjoyed two thirds of possession and the best chances but found World Cup-winning goalkeeper Martinez at his best.



In the first half, the Argentine saved a Harry Kane bullet header, though the striker was later ruled offside, then tipped over a shot from Michael Olise.



At the death, with Bayern pressing for an equaliser, Martinez dived athletically to stop a goal-bound Kane header, drawing a roar almost as loud as the goal.



"It's unreal. It's a night that we will remember for a long time. It's a statement," Martinez added. "It was hurting my ears. This is a club that's moving forward. I love playing here. I love the fans."

IMAGE: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save to deny Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The result gave Villa two wins out of two in the new 36-team league phase of the Champions League, after a first victory 3-0 at Switzerland's Young Boys.



Bayern, six-times European champions, have begun their campaign with a win and a defeat after their opening 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb.



"We missed some big chances and they scored the chance. We've got to take the learnings from this," manager Vincent Kompany said.



"When we have the ball, we're dangerous, but they're a strong team, this isn't an easy place. It wasn't a bad performance."



Before Duran's match winner, Villa thought they had taken the lead and made Bayern pay for missed chances in the first half when Pau Torres stabbed home during a melee in front of goal. But his effort was ruled out for an earlier offside by teammate Jacob Ramsey.



That left Duran to take the hero's role.



"When he came to the club I didn't have a clue he was 20. The way he plays, he's such a handful for defenders when he comes on with all that energy. He knows he'll get that chance and backs himself 100%," said fellow striker Morgan Rogers.



"He's the most chilled, relaxed person I've ever met. He's a different animal when he's playing."



Salah sparkles as Liverpool beat Bologna





IMAGE: Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal against Bologna. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah set up one goal before bagging his 49th in the Champions League in a 2-0 win over Italian side Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday that kept Arne Slot's team perfect with their second win in the competition.



A rousing atmosphere greeted Slot and his players in their first game at Anfield in Europe's top competition after a year away. Slot's men had beaten AC Milan 3-1 away in their opener, and Liverpool did not disappoint, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring in the 11th minute, tapping in Salah's pinpoint cross from close range.



Bologna made a game of it, however, and there was an element of relief around Anfield when Salah blasted home the winner in the 75th minute.



"(Salah) is a player that helps us a lot, sometimes it looks like he's not in the game but suddenly a perfect touch, he puts the ball in the top corner. That's his quality, his strength as well," Liverpool keeper Alisson said.



"We are lucky to have him."



Mac Allister's first goal of the season came less than two minutes after Bologna's Thijs Dallinga slotted the ball past Alisson, but his effort was disallowed for offside.



Liverpool were denied a second goal in the 17th minute of an entertaining night when Darwin Nunez sprinted onto a pass before calmly firing home past Lukasz Skorupski, but the Uruguayan was flagged for offside.



After narrowly missing several scoring chances, Reds talisman Salah finally connected, touching the ball past Juan Miranda before curling a rocket into the top corner.



Moments before his goal, the 32-year-old Salah fired just wide, holding his head in frustration.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's second goal past Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

While Liverpool dominated much of the night, Bologna were not without their chances, recording 12 shots to Liverpool's nine. Dan Ndoye hit the post in the first half and then seconds later Alisson was forced to dive to stop Kacper Urbanski's shot.



"You know very well how difficult it is, especially for guys experiencing stages like this for the first time," Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano said.



"Once they got past the initial excitement, though, we played with courage. The boys are starting to adapt to these rhythms, and they put on a great performance."



The victory propelled Liverpool to fifth in the new 36-team league phase, with the top eight teams automatically qualifying for the last-16. Bologna are 26th with a point after they opened with a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.



It was the eighth win in nine games across all competitions for Slot since he replaced Juergen Klopp. They currently top the Premier League table, a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.



"It is clear we are in transition, we are happy with the ideas, we are trying to get there," Mac Allister said on his new boss. "There is room for improvement, that's why we work very hard every day."



Liverpool -- six-times Champions League winners, most recently in 2019 -- will look to maintain their perfect record when they play at RB Leipzig on Oct. 23, while Bologna visit Aston Villa on October 22.



Ten-man Juventus grab late winner to snatch win at Leipzig





IMAGE: The jubilant Juventus players celebrate with coach Thiago Motta after Francisco Conceicao scored the third goal against RB Leipzig. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Ten-man Juventus twice came from a goal down to stun hosts RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to Francisco Conceicao's 82nd-minute winner, making it two wins from two matches in the Champions League.



Juve's Dusan Vlahovic twice had to cancel out Leipzig's lead after forward Benjamin Sesko had also struck two goals for the hosts.



The Italians suffered a disastrous start with a double injury blow when captain Gleison Bremer was taken off following a challenge with Lois Openda in the sixth minute and Nicolas Gonzalez was also forced off.



Leipzig, who lost their league phase opener at Atletico Madrid, hit back immediately after Nicolo Fagioli's shot was blocked by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci.

IMAGE: Francisco Conceicao scores Juventus' third goal in the 82nd minute. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

In a quick break, Openda found Sesko in the box and the Slovenia forward, who also scored against Atletico, powered home a shot off the crossbar on the half hour mark.



Juventus, 3-1 winners over PSV Eindhoven on the first matchday, bounced back five minutes after the restart with Vlahovic flicking in Andrea Cambiaso's low cross, seconds after Teun Koopmeiners had hit the post for the visitors.



Leipzig, who twice hit the woodwork in the second half both times through Openda, went back in front courtesy of Sesko's well-taken penalty in the 65th minute.



Juve, reduced to 10 when keeper Michele Di Gregorio was sent off on the hour for a handball outside the box, drew level once more through Vlahovic' stunning left-footed curling shot into the top corner.



Conceicao completed their comeback with a superb run into the box and fine finish.



Benfica demolish woeful Atletico for second win





IMAGE: Benfica's players celebrate after Alexander Bah scored the third goal against Atletico Madrid. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah and Orkun Kokcu scored in a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to start their Champions League campaign with two consecutive wins.



A mistake by Atletico's defence helped Akturkoglu open the scoring in the 13th minute and, after the hosts squandered several chances, including a strike off the post by Vangelis Pavlidis, another error ended with a penalty which Di Maria converted.



Bah extended Benfica's lead with a header from a corner in the 75th minute and Kokcu completed the rout against Diego Simeone's side from the penalty spot after Reinildo Mandava fouled substitute Zewki Amdouni.



Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a couple of stunning saves to deny late efforts which saved the visitors from a even worse humiliation.



"It's pitiful to lose like this, it's not a good image to give and there's not much more to say. We weren't good today, to say the least," Oblak told Spanish television Movistar Plus.



"Sometimes games like this happen, but we can't afford it because we gave an woeful impression today. I don't have a single positive thing I can say today.



"We didn't show up and there's not much more to say. Nobody is saved from what happened today, we have to accept it and move forward."

IMAGE: Kerem Akturkoglu scores Benfica's first goal past Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Roared on by a sold-out Estadio da Luz, Benfica started pressing Atletico high and a string of errors allowed Fredrik Aursnes to recover a loose ball and tee up Akturkoglu to score the opener past the onrushing Oblak.



Simeone made three substitutions after the break but Benfica took full control and extended their lead through Di Maria from the spot after a mistake by defender Nahuel Molina.



Benfica wasted several chances before Bah scored the third with an easy header from a corner after Conor Gallagher left him unmarked inside the six-yard-box.



Kokcu added the fourth from the spot after substitute Zewki Amdouni was fouled by Reinildo Mandava and Oblak saved Atletico from an even heavier loss with several good late saves.



Late penalty snatches draw for Monaco at Dinamo Zagreb





IMAGE: Denis Zakaria scores AS Monaco's second goal from the penalty spot against Dinamo Zagreb. Photograph: Antonio Bronic/Reuters

AS Monaco came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday at a rain-sodden Maksimir stadium, with Denis Zakaria equalising with a 90th-minute penalty.

Petar Sucic put Dinamo ahead in added time at the end of the first half with a delightful chip over the keeper and the home side doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Martin Baturina struck a powerful shot from outside the area.



Having been crushed 9-2 at Bayern Munich in their opening game, it looked like the Croatian side would bounce back in style, before Mohammed Salisu headed in from a corner eight minutes later and Dinamo then conceded a late penalty.



Zakaria converted to put Monaco on four points after they beat Barcelona in their first match, and the French side maintained their unbeaten record in all competitions this season.