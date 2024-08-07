News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches

'It's part of the game', Vinesh tells Indian coaches

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category here on Wednesday.   

 

Women's national coach Virender Dahiya and Manjeet Rani met the feisty wrestler, who had caused a flutter at the wrestling arena by beating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in the opening round on Tuesday.

As the nation prepared to celebrate Vinesh's medal-winning run - she was assured of at-least a silver - Vinesh was disqualified when she could not clear the second weigh-in.

"It sent a shockwave through the wrestling contingent. The girls were feeling pretty low after the news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us, 'it's hard luck that we missed the medal, but it is part of the game'," Dahiya said, sharing the details of their meeting.

"Several IOA officials were also there to meet her."   

 There was more bad news for Indian wrestling during the day when Antim Panghal made a first round exit in the women's 53kg, losing her opening bout by technical superiority.

"She just could not play her game, did not look in her element," said the coach.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Panghal's Olympic campaign comes to screeching halt
Panghal's Olympic campaign comes to screeching halt
Olympics: IOA protests Vinesh's disqualification
Olympics: IOA protests Vinesh's disqualification
No rest for Manu as she sets sights on 2028 Olympics
No rest for Manu as she sets sights on 2028 Olympics
PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series
PIX: India humiliated as Sri Lanka clinch series
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'
Competitors unfazed by Flipkart's 10-min delivery
Competitors unfazed by Flipkart's 10-min delivery
CBI takes over probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths
CBI takes over probe into Delhi coaching centre deaths

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'

'This is cruel: The whole of India is in shock'

WFI demands action against Vinesh's support staff

WFI demands action against Vinesh's support staff

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances